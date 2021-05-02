MIR COIN Price Reaches $0.0099 (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. MIR COIN has a market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $76,386.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00285685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.68 or 0.01111663 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.44 or 0.00725770 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,456.90 or 0.99830575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.