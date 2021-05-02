Miramar Capital LLC Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,050 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 3.4% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after purchasing an additional 202,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,013,000 after purchasing an additional 236,632 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.41. 5,186,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,920,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

