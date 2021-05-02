Miramar Capital LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Miramar Capital LLC reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises 2.3% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $2,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,868. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $127.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

