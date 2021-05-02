Miramar Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miramar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 3.7% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,907,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,180,637. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

