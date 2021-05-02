Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.36) and the highest is ($1.93). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.29) to ($6.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($7.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.16) to ($5.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.46.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.22. The stock had a trading volume of 682,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,768. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.26. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $80.36 and a 52 week high of $249.42.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,366,307.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $430,020.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,185 shares of company stock worth $76,334,186. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.