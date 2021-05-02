Mirrored Apple Achieves Market Cap of $34.65 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $34.65 million and approximately $175,192.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $135.56 or 0.00238601 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.42 or 0.00280597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.17 or 0.01116238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.23 or 0.00736151 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,746.81 or 0.99883685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 255,637 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

