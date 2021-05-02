Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches Market Cap of $36.71 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $350.05 or 0.00614631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 2% against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $36.71 million and approximately $248,280.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00064449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00279765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.90 or 0.01114772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.10 or 0.00734109 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,046.18 or 1.00162846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 104,861 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

