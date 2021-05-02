Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Reaches $17.44 on Exchanges (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for $17.44 or 0.00030736 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $38.34 million and approximately $62,212.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00064518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.48 or 0.00281146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.82 or 0.01113822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.82 or 0.00729510 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00025984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,744.28 or 1.00033620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,199,132 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

