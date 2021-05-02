Mirrored Netflix Trading Down 0% This Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $33.72 million and $18,487.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for $518.52 or 0.00911690 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.53 or 0.00280498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.96 or 0.01130479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.00756807 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00026291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,893.63 or 1.00033464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 65,030 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.