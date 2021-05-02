Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Reaches $8.43 on Exchanges

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $30.98 million and approximately $61,260.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.43 or 0.00014937 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.68 or 0.00281304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.70 or 0.01130509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.35 or 0.00723915 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,363.35 or 0.99919884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,677,100 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

