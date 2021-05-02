Mirrored Tesla Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $38.84 million and $1,535.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for about $720.44 or 0.01265220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00279465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $639.05 or 0.01122291 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.96 or 0.00735772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,920.17 or 0.99962248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 53,914 coins. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

