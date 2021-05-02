Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading Up 4.7% This Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $33.65 million and $522,128.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for about $45.64 or 0.00080753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00064031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00279941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $640.12 or 0.01132498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.23 or 0.00731088 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,583.32 or 1.00107285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 737,332 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

