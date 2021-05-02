Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

MIRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 94,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

