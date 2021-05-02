Mist (MIST) Price Tops $0.0706 on Top Exchanges

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Mist has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can now be purchased for about $0.0706 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a total market cap of $3.98 million and $280,677.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00069178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.80 or 0.00852173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00096693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.02 or 0.09109057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00048745 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

