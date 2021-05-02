Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.64 Million

Analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report sales of $29.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.30 million and the highest is $29.81 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $25.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $117.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.01 million to $118.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $134.15 million, with estimates ranging from $133.70 million to $134.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MITK. TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MITK opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.65 million, a P/E ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 0.32. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 74.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1,018.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 111,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

