Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $131.93 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Mithril has a market cap of $131.93 million and approximately $54.63 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 60.1% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013731 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00286815 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001795 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001507 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

