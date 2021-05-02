Mixin (XIN) Price Up 18.3% This Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Mixin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $831.40 or 0.01449225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $456.75 million and $232,590.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

