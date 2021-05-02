MktCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, MktCoin has traded up 10% against the dollar. MktCoin has a total market cap of $65,966.96 and $1,073.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MktCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MktCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.44 or 0.00286958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $633.48 or 0.01119053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.57 or 0.00732349 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,535.49 or 0.99870310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MktCoin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MktCoin is mktcoin.org

Buying and Selling MktCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MktCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MktCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MktCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MktCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MktCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.