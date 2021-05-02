MNPCoin (MNP) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded down 38.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One MNPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MNPCoin has a total market cap of $3,951.25 and approximately $29.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MNPCoin has traded 74.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00063637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.28 or 0.00277419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $634.41 or 0.01091276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.89 or 0.00720544 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00025363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,174.05 or 1.00067082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MNPCoin Profile

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MNPCoin is mnpcoin.pro

Buying and Selling MNPCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MNPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MNPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

