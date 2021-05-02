Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Position Boosted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 659.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,968 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.15% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 26.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,061,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 219,187 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $1,663,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOD opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $837.13 million, a PE ratio of -148.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

