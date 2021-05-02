Molecular Future (MOF) One Day Volume Tops $5.95 Million

Molecular Future (CURRENCY:MOF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Molecular Future coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Molecular Future has a market capitalization of $34.55 million and $5.95 million worth of Molecular Future was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Molecular Future has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00071509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $479.52 or 0.00848372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00096707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,007.33 or 0.08858978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00047121 BTC.

Molecular Future Profile

Molecular Future (MOF) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. Molecular Future’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,481,225 coins. The official website for Molecular Future is www.molecular.cc . Molecular Future’s official Twitter account is @molecular_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Molecular Future is a decentralized digital asset management ecosystem that is based and founded by multiple Hong Kong companies (China Fortune, HBCC, XBTING Fund, HCASH Foundation, and Collistar Capital). It's a platform designed to provide its user's related Blockchain-based products, guidance through the Blockchain industry, agency trading software, and media information. The issued token by Molecular Future is MOF an ERC 20 Ethereum-based token. MOF is a medium of exchange in the Molecular Future ecosystem, acts as a reward payment of the different campaigns running and completed transactions with MOF token. “

