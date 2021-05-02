Monavale Price Reaches $1,025.53 on Exchanges (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $1,025.53 or 0.01799176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and $49,532.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.34 or 0.00474273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 7,840 coins and its circulating supply is 6,729 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

