Monero Classic Market Capitalization Achieves $12.04 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and $43,480.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

