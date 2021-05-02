MonetaryUnit Price Up 28.2% This Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $9,238.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00015499 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.54 or 0.00343665 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 220,916,975 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

