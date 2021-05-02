Monolith (TKN) Market Cap Achieves $18.07 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000940 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Monolith has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $18.07 million and approximately $22,294.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00069719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00072736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.10 or 0.00847826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00097118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,915.26 or 0.08698111 BTC.

About Monolith

TKN is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.