Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $97.05 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

