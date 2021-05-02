Moonshot Price Down 8.5% This Week (MOONSHOT)

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Moonshot has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Moonshot has a total market cap of $9,465.19 and approximately $2.04 million worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonshot coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00064449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00279765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $634.90 or 0.01114772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.10 or 0.00734109 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,046.18 or 1.00162846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Moonshot Coin Profile

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot

