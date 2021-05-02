MoonSwap (MOON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $108,602.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $18.69 million and approximately $108,602.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.37 or 0.00474916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002441 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 18,266,798 coins and its circulating supply is 18,246,297 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

