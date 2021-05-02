MoonTools Price Reaches $119.84 on Top Exchanges (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. MoonTools has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $124,140.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MoonTools has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. One MoonTools coin can currently be bought for about $119.84 or 0.00206683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MoonTools alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00064558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00279453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $641.37 or 0.01106172 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.96 or 0.00731195 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,975.67 or 0.99990384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MoonTools Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

Buying and Selling MoonTools

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars.

