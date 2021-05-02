MotaCoin Hits Market Cap of $346,835.04 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, MotaCoin has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $346,835.04 and $3,572.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net

