MovieBloc (MBL) Trading Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $108.82 million and $17.59 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00069051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00070032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.59 or 0.00852906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,448.29 or 0.09357558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00096491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048516 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,816,435 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.