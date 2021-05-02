mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Trading Up 16.2% This Week (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $48.48 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for approximately $2.80 or 0.00004832 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00069299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.54 or 0.00873519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,483.14 or 0.09474197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00097172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048337 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

