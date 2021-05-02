mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.34 million and approximately $156,267.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,712.75 or 1.00275846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00040484 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.11 or 0.00224744 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000869 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003052 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.