Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.24 Million (MCI)

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0678 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a total market cap of $38.98 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00069216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00071270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.93 or 0.00850269 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00096839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049366 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,127.95 or 0.08899439 BTC.

About Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. The official website for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is www.mcicoin.net . Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi

According to CryptoCompare, “Musiconomi is a decentralized platform that allows artists, DJs, bloggers, promoters, listeners, and other entrepreneurial music enthusiasts to share and promote music. MIC it an Ethereum-based utility token used as the payment mechanism within the Musiconomi's platform. MIC is also used as a reward for users that contribute to the ecosystem. It is also used as a ‘staking’ mechanism whereby token holders are able to access tools and features of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

