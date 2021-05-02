Multiplier (BMXX) Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.14 or 0.00033732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $19.38 million and approximately $1,575.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.00281711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.98 or 0.01132990 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.14 or 0.00735038 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00026283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,756.47 or 1.00010810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.