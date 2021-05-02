Multiplier Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Multiplier has a total market cap of $19.38 million and $1,575.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multiplier has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $19.14 or 0.00033732 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

