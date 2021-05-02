MyWish Achieves Market Cap of $6.21 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and $860.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00070503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.22 or 0.00853888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00097286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00048028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.04 or 0.08617659 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

WISH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.