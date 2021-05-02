Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Short Interest Down 22.2% in April

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 763,500 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NBR opened at $80.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $133.61. The company has a market cap of $687.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.77.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 70,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

