Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Short Interest Down 22.2% in April

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 763,500 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of NBR opened at $80.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $133.61. The company has a market cap of $687.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.77.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
See Also: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.