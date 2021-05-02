Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in April

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJWNF opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. Naked Wines has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

Get Naked Wines alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MJWNF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Naked Wines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Liberum Capital cut Naked Wines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.