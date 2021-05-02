Name Changing Token (NCT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $112,398.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00071509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $479.52 or 0.00848372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00096707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,007.33 or 0.08858978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00047121 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.