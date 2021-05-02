Nano (NANO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $455.05 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.19 or 0.00017965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $455.05 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,725.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.06 or 0.05253496 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $979.77 or 0.01727227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.51 or 0.00475120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.24 or 0.00716153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.24 or 0.00587458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00080670 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.27 or 0.00434154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004332 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

