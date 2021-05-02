National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI opened at $41.41 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

