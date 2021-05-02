NativeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $957.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 64.9% lower against the US dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00055789 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.83 or 0.00314883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009333 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00031974 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009929 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About NativeCoin

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,777,476 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

