Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $48.94 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $48.94 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004520 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021303 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,641,922 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.