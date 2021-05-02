Nebulas (NAS) Market Capitalization Reaches $64.13 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Nebulas has a total market cap of $64.13 million and $7.92 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001921 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00069703 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00084527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00072553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.28 or 0.00852305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00097060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00047320 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,267,546 coins and its circulating supply is 58,743,285 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

