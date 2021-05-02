NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). NeoPhotonics posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million.

NPTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $223,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,213 shares of company stock worth $1,361,532 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 215,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 836,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 85,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 250,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPTN traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $9.36. 3,658,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,428. The firm has a market cap of $480.08 million, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

