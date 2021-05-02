NEST Protocol Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $75.44 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00071915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.83 or 0.00851773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00096656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,009.24 or 0.08836954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00047264 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

