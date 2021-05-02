Nestree (EGG) Price Up 22.6% This Week

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $13.55 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,526.15 or 1.00006138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00040708 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.52 or 0.00222066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000868 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001760 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.