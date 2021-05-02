NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

