Netrum Price Reaches $0.0399 on Major Exchanges (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 93.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded up 197.6% against the US dollar. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $85,274.73 and $7.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netrum alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Netrum Profile

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.